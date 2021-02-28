Real Madrid preparing to make announcement that will break Juventus’ heart

Juventus has been on the trail of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for much of this season.

He has been struggling to agree on a new contract with the Spanish side for some time now.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the La Liga holders have offered their captain a two-year deal on reduced payments.

The defender accepted the contract length, but he wanted to at least earn his current salary.

However, Madrid insisted that they couldn’t offer him that and it opened the door for Juventus and other top European teams to try to sign him.

The Bianconeri have prided themselves in signing the best free agents around Europe for some time now and they were confident they would beat the likes of PSG and Manchester United to his signature.

But Todofichajes is reporting that after considering offers from United and PSG, the defender has extended his stay with Madrid.

The report adds that an announcement on his extension is imminent and Madrid hasn’t changed its offer.

This would come as a blow to Juventus, who had been hoping to reunite the World Cup winner with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri still has some of the best defenders in Italy on their books at the moment and will now maintain faith in them.