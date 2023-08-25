Real Madrid’s potential interest in Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window has been received with positivity by Juventus.

Real Madrid is widely seen as the likely next destination for Kylian Mbappe as he approaches his final season at PSG. However, Madrid might not wait until next summer to bolster their striker options, especially following Karim Benzema’s departure in this transfer window.

With the transfer window nearing its close, there is a limited time for clubs to make significant moves. A report from Tuttojuve has unveiled that Real Madrid could be considering a move for Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker is currently on the market, and Juventus is hopeful that his departure could pave the way for them to secure the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The prospect of Real Madrid showing interest in Vlahovic is encouraging for Juventus, as it aligns with their goals.

According to the report, Real Madrid might be preparing an offer in the ballpark of 60 million euros to bring Vlahovic into their squad before the transfer window concludes.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one player we have been looking to sell all summer and it would be great if someone signs him in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

The striker is one of the finest players in our squad, so we will also use him if he does not find a new home.