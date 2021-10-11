Real Madrid rival Chelsea for Juventus’ De Ligt

Real Madrid will join English Premier League side Chelsea in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, the Juventus defender.

The Spanish giants are interested in signing the Netherlands centre-back, according to Calciomercato, after Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

After Varane and Ramos moved to Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain, Los Blancos boss might have been left with a huge gap to fill at the back, and the decision to sign De Ligt could not come at a better time.

The duo’s legendary partnership has been instrumental in the club’s success over the last decade, especially in the four Champions League victories between 2014 and 2018.

According to soccer scores by Vietnamese bookie Vwin, Los Blancos are prioritizing a move for a top-level centre-back as soon as possible, but any deal would be expensive, with the Serie A star signing for Juventus from Ajax for €75 million back in 2019. For more transfer news and odds you can visit Vwin, a top Asian sportsbook online.

Chelsea is believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old, but there are reports of concrete interest for highly-rated Sevilla FC midfielder Jules Kounde.

According to rumors, Matthijs De Ligt will be offered for £130 million next summer.

The 21-year-old Juventus defender’s contract is understood to have a release clause, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it won’t take effect until July 2022.

The Dutch international is regarded as a defensive maestro for the Italian giants, and the Juve backline may be built around him for years to come.

However, the Old Lady has been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic’s catastrophic financial impact. This summer, sales were expected, even before the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. There were talks of a potential sale of Argentine Paulo Dybala, but those rumours have since waned after the Juventus management opted to build the team around the young striker.

And if Juve’s finances do not improve, and no new contract is in place to remove the release clause, they may be obliged to release 2018 Golden Boy De Ligt.

De Ligt was long linked with Barcelona before joining Juventus, but the Catalans have had their fair share of financial woes, and are no longer regarded as suitors for any marquee prospect.

In other news

Manchester City will rival Liverpool for Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Star. With Fernandinho’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola’s side consider the Borussia Dortmund star as his most suitable long-term successor. Liverpool is the latest team to join the battle for Bellingham, with the former Premier League champions allegedly making the 18-year-old a priority next summer.

According to Calciomercato, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Franck Kessie and Robin Gosens. The two players have been hyped as potential January upgrades for the Spanish champions. Contract discussions between Ivory Coast international Kessie and AC Milan are not going on anymore, while Atalanta’s Gosens has enhanced his reputation after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with Germany.

Ronald Koeman would be keen to reconnect with his close friend and Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, whom the Catalan giants recruited in the same summer.