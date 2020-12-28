Real Madrid set to beat Juventus to Bundesliga signing with 30m offer

Real Madrid is Juventus main competition for the signature of David Alaba as the Austrian approaches the end of his time at Bayern Munich.

Juve had been hoping to be the team that lands him on a free transfer, but it seems that Madrid has won the race for his signature.

Calciomercato says that the Spaniards have prepared an offer of 10m euros per season for the next three seasons for him.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting teams greatly, that is a great offer to get from any team.

The Austrian is leaving Bayern Munich because the Germans will not accept his contract demands.

It remains unclear if the money being offered by Madrid is better than what he was offered by Bayern Munich.

Juve wants him too, but the Bianconeri are watching how they commit to deals as they don’t have so much money to spend at the moment.

10m euros per season is a lot of money to commit on a defender, but Alaba will bring a lot of quality to Juventus and they might want to take a chance on him and perhaps end their wait for a Champions League trophy.