Juventus has been tracking Sandro Tonali for several months as the Italian star continues to deliver impressive performances at Newcastle United. Tonali, once regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Italian football during his time at AC Milan, was heavily courted by Juventus back then. However, it was Newcastle who paid a significant fee to take him to the Premier League, and he has since proven them right with his exceptional performances in England.

Tonali is not only excelling individually but is also showing that Italian players can make a successful transition to the Premier League, something that reflects well on his capabilities. Juventus, having monitored his progress closely, has positioned itself as a potential destination should Tonali ever decide to return to Italy. However, they now face considerable competition from other clubs keen on acquiring the midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to depart Real Madrid after a challenging season in which the club has struggled across all competitions, has recommended Tonali to the Spanish giants. Real Madrid needs a replacement for Toni Kroos, and Ancelotti has suggested that they should pursue Tonali aggressively in the summer, as he believes the midfielder will significantly strengthen their squad. According to Calciomercato, Ancelotti is confident that Tonali’s addition would provide a much-needed boost to Madrid’s midfield.

Tonali’s rise to prominence has attracted significant attention from top clubs, and Juventus is certainly not the only club monitoring his situation. With multiple teams expected to pursue him when the transfer window opens, the competition for his signature is expected to be fierce. Juventus will need to act decisively if they wish to secure the services of Tonali, especially with Real Madrid and potentially other clubs looking to make a move for the talented midfielder in the summer.