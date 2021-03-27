Real Madrid spending their money elsewhere – Does it rule out a move for Ronaldo?

On the heels of Juve’s disappointing Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with an exit from Turin

The Portuguese legend was partially blamed for the club’s European sorrows due to his poor performances throughout the two legs against his compatriots.

Thus, the 36-year-old was linked with a return to the same side that he left in 2018 upon completing his sensational transfer to Turin.

A large section of the Spanish media adopted the rumor, and even Real Madrid’s officials never completely ruled out the idea.

Nonetheless, former club president Ramon Calderon believes that Los Blancos are focusing on spending their money elsewhere – mainly on the renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“We are not in the best economical situation because we have spent a lot of money on the renovation of our stadium. It is unlikely that large investments will be made this summer,” claimed the former patron while speaking for TalkSport (via ilBianconero).

Calderon ruled out the arrival of a big name in attack such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Braut Haaland or Harry Kane.

So it remains to be seen whether this would apply on Ronaldo as well.

Whilst the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would definitely cost less that the three strikers mentioned above in terms of transfer fees – taking into account his age and expiring contract – his wage demands could prove to be a big hurdle for Madrid.

Los Merengues are currently playing their home matches at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.