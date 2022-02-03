Real Madrid star back on the radar of Juventus

Juventus has been linked with a move for Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo again.

The Brazilian will be out of contract at the end of this season and he looks increasingly likely to leave.

He is not being offered a contract extension in a clear sign that Madrid will move on without him.

Juve has been linked with a move for him before and Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have rekindled their interest in the multiple Champions League winner.

He would move to Turin as a free agent and the Bianconeri might negotiate a pre-contract with him soon.

Juve FC Says

We have been signing some young and exciting players in every position recently, which is the way to go.

Although we would need a blend of experience and talent to achieve success, it still makes little sense to add Marcelo to our squad.

He is hardly better than Alex Sandro, who looks to be on his way out of the club.

It is much better to keep our current Brazilian than to bring Marcelo to the Allianz Stadium.

He is in the twilight of his career and shouldn’t use us to get some retirement funds.

If Sandro stays with the Bianconeri for one more season, Max Allegri could groom Luca Pellegrini to a point where he can become our first choice.