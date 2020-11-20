Real Madrid star contract talks cancelled in boost for Juventus

Sergio Ramos is approaching the end of his stay at Real Madrid and unless the Spaniards can offer him an acceptable new deal soon, the defender will likely leave them.

He has been a key player for them since he has been at the club and he is one of the reasons why they have won so many trophies as a club, but he isn’t getting any younger.

He would still be a fine addition to any team and that explains why Juventus is looking to sign him on a free transfer.

The Bianconeris have the reputation of snapping up top free agents every other summer and Ramos might be next.

In a boost to their chances of landing him, reports from Spain’s El Chiringuito via Calciomercato claims that the scheduled meeting for his contract renewal to be discussed with the club didn’t go ahead.

This will be seen as a huge hint that the club is probably not keen to get him on a new deal and opens the door for Juventus to get their man.

Ramos will be a big miss for the Spanish champions, but if he joins forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus again, they might help the Bianconeri win the Champions League finally.

If the club doesn’t get him on a new contract in less than two months, Juventus can start talking with him.