Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has been on Juventus’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window, but they will miss out on signing the defender.

His contract expires at the end of this season, and Juventus have been trying to discuss a free transfer with the German star, but he has been focused on finishing this season strongly in the Spanish capital. He has also been focused on staying and wanted to earn a new Madrid deal as he prefers to remain at the club for another season, rather than consider an immediate move abroad and assess his options carefully before making any final decision.

Juventus continue following him closely over recent months, and the Bianconeri were hopeful he would consider them or that Madrid would not hand him a new deal, leaving a potential opportunity in the market for the Italian side.

Failed pursuit of free transfer

That has failed, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming he has agreed to a new contract at Madrid and will spend at least one more season at the club, ending Juventus’ hopes of securing him on a free transfer.

This outcome leaves Juve disappointed after monitoring the situation for an extended period and believing there could be room for negotiations if his future in Spain remained uncertain.

Defensive recruitment shift

This effectively forces Juventus to turn attention to other defensive targets and means they are likely to pay a transfer fee for a player of similar quality, which could significantly increase their spending in the upcoming window.

However, Juventus remain a top club and should not struggle to find defenders who would want to join them, even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, as is suspected in this campaign, with their reputation still strong across Europe and several established defenders expected to be available in the next window, and Juventus prepared to act decisively in the market.