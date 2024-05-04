Juventus has been following Real Madrid defender Nacho since last season and is looking to add him to its squad.

Having spent his entire career at Madrid, Nacho currently captains the Spanish giant, giving him significant experience.

His trophy cabinet includes all the top club medals, making Juventus eager to add him to their group.

Nacho has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, which should benefit Juventus and boost their chances of signing him.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that they will be disappointed because the defender does not want to play for another European club.

Nacho wants to avoid facing Real Madrid as an opponent and has decided to move to the MLS instead of joining another European club.

This is a blow to the Bianconeri, making it difficult for them to lure him to Turin. It also means they have missed out on yet another transfer target.

Juve FC Says

Nacho’s experience at Real Madrid makes him a dream signing for us, but we now have to turn our attention to other targets.