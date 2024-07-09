Real Madrid are reportedly still pondering a move for Adrien Rabiot whose contract with Juventus has recently expired.

The 29-year-old is still identifying himself as a Juve player, but negotiations between the club and his mother/agent Veronique have been put on ice since the start of the EURO 2024.

The midfielder decided to delay all talks regarding his future until the end of the tournament, as he wishes to remain fully focused on his international commitment.

Rabiot is expected to return to France’s starting lineup this evening for the major showdown against Spain in the semi-final. He had served a one-match ban against Portugal in the previous round.

But in the meantime, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) claims that Real Madrid continues to lurk, as they intend to add Rabiot to their French contingent that includes Aurelien Tchouameni, Edoardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy and the incoming Kylian Mbappé.

The source adds that the chances of a contract renewal between Juventus and their vice-captain are slowly fading.

The Bianconeri have already taken the necessary measures to prepare for life without Rabiot by acquiring the services of Douglas Luiz and Khephran Thuram.

The Turin-based newspaper notes that in addition to the Spanish champions, Milan also remain in the race for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

The France international has been plying his trade at the Allianz Stadium since signing for the club as a free agent in the summer of 2019.