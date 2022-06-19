Real Madrid tells Juventus how much they must pay for Asensio

Juventus has been linked with a move for Marco Asensio and they have now been told to pay 50m euros for the Spain international.

The attacker has been one of the world’s biggest stars after helping Los Blancos to win several trophies, including multiple Champions Leagues.

He would be a free agent at the end of next season if he still cannot agree to terms on a new deal with Madrid.

The Spanish side is now looking to sell him sooner to avoid missing out on a transfer fee.

Tutto Sport says the previously-mentioned fee is their asking price and Juve must be prepared to meet it if their interest in his signature is serious.

Juve FC Says

Asensio is a serial winner, but he sometimes plays an insignificant role in the competitions Madrid wins.

With a year left on his current deal, it makes little sense to spend that much to add him to our squad.

We can get a younger player who can offer more value to the team for less than that fee.

Asensio could also struggle to make an impact in Serie A because it is a different competition when compared to La Liga.