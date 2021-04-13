Real Madrid to battle Juventus for talented Serie A midfielder

Real Madrid has entered the race to sign Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they bid to find a replacement for Luka Modric.

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and he has caught the attention of Juventus in recent seasons.

The Bianconeri’s midfield hasn’t been in top shape in this campaign and that has made it important for them to change things up in the summer.

Andrea Pirlo might not be their manager next season, but one thing for certain is that they need some new players.

Few midfielders come close to Milinkovic-Savic in Serie A and he would be an upgrade to most of the Bianconeri’s current options.

The Serbian has 7 goals and 9 assists to his name in the league this season and wants to play for a top team.

Todofichajes says he has been tracked by Real Madrid for some time now and this summer might be the time they make their move.

They are looking to start finding replacements for their ageing midfielders and he is one they believe would impact their team.

He has a deal with Lazio until 2024 and has been valued at 70m euros.