Real Madrid to rival Juventus for one of the best Bundesliga players

Real Madrid is plotting a move for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022 and that plan will clash with that of Juventus.

The Norwegian is one of the hottest strikers in the world at the moment and he simply cannot stop scoring.

He was so hot for RB Salzburg that Borussia Dortmund couldn’t wait until the end of last season before they signed him and he has continued to be in fine goalscoring form.

He is expected to keep scoring the goals for the German side, but they know that they probably cannot keep him forever.

He was a target for Juventus before he left Austria for Germany and the Bianconeri have remained interested in signing him.

However, AS claims that Madrid has mapped out their plans for the next few years and he will be one of the players that they will sign.

It says that Los Blancos plans to sign Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga in the summer of 2021, and Haaland is expected to follow the next summer.

Juventus has started signing younger players and they will not want to miss out on the signing of Haaland as he is certainly a future star.