Real Madrid transfer plans might help Juventus land target

Juventus is one of the several teams looking to sign Sergio Ramos in the summer as it appears that the Spanish defender might be on his way out of Real Madrid.

There have been contrasting reports on his future with some claiming that he is leaving the club, while others have said that he is staying.

The latest update on his future is one that the Bianconeri will welcome.

Reports in Spain via Calciomercato claims that Real Madrid is already looking for a defender that will carry on the legacy of the former Sevilla man.

It claims that Madrid has joined Manchester City in the race to sign Sevilla’s Jules Koundé.

Koundé has been one of the best defenders in Spain for some time now and he was the defender that City wanted to land in the last transfer window.

Sevilla managed to keep him from their grasps, but they can only do that for so long.

The report claims that City offered 50million for his signature in the summer, but it was rejected.

It remains unclear if his price has dropped, but this news offers hope to Juve in their bid to land Ramos and the Bianconeri can now work out their plan to get him on a pre-contract in January.