Real Madrid wants Juventus star and could offer a player-plus-cash deal

Despite having an array of attacking stars that include Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema, Real Madrid is interested in a move for Federico Chiesa.

The Juventus attacker has become one of the best forwards in world football and several clubs want to sign him.

Fichajes.net says Carlo Ancelotti wants to work with him and wants Madrid to add the Euro 2020 winner to his squad.

With the likes of Gareth Bale and Hazard failing to hit top form, Madrid wants more quality options in their attack.

The report says they are so keen on Chiesa that they will add one of their attackers to their offer for the Fiorentina loanee.

They will offer either Hazard or Asensio plus cash in exchange for Chiesa.

The son of Enrico Chiesa has become untouchable in Turin and Madrid could struggle to get Juve to do business with them.

However, everyone has a price and it would be interesting to see if they can convince the Bianconeri to sell.

Chiesa has made a slow start to this campaign, but there is no doubt that he would be an important contributor to whatever Juve achieves this season.