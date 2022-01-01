Real Madrid wants Juventus star to replace his compatriot

Luca Pellegrini has displaced Alex Sandro from the Juventus lineup in recent weeks.

The Brazilian has been the first choice at Juve since he was at the club until now, but playing Pellegrini ahead of him might be a sign that the Bianconeri is planning for life without him.

The left-back is probably thinking about his next move and it could be to Spain.

Tuttomercatoweb says Real Madrid is interested in him as they look for a replacement for Marcelo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is looking to end this season by winning the Spanish league and the Champions League.

Regardless of what happens, they want to be at the top of European football by next season.

They could add Sandro to their squad whilst releasing Marcelo from his current deal.

The report says they will pay 15m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Sandro is most likely at the end of his time at Juve and selling him for 15m euros is a sweet deal.

Because we would unlikely hand him a new deal, we could start listening to offers from this month.

However, if he leaves, we need to sign another left-back to be an alternative to Pellegrini.

The new player doesn’t have to be very experienced because that would push him ahead of the youngster and probably stop his playing chances.