Real Madrid wants Juventus target to replace Casemiro

Aurelien Tchouameni has entered the radar of Real Madrid, and they are now looking to beat Juventus to his signature.

The Frenchman has been developing at a rapid rate after he moved from Bordeaux to AS Monaco.

His fine form for Monaco in France and in Europe has made him the envy of several clubs, and it is only a matter of time before he leaves Monaco.

Juve had been hoping to make their move for him at the end of this season, but Madrid is now a major hurdle in the way for them.

AS via Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Spanish giants are looking to add him to their squad at the next chance they get.

The report says Carlo Ancelotti sees him as an ideal player to have as a replacement for Casemiro on his tactics board.

Monaco is looking to make at least 35m euros from his sale and that fee doesn’t scare the Spanish club at all and they would be more than happy to pay it.

Juve has targeted younger players recently, and that makes him the perfect midfielder to add to their squad as he is just 21.

However, the battle with Madrid will be an intense one and it would be interesting to see who wins.