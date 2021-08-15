Aouar
Real Madrid wants Juventus target to replace Odegaard

August 15, 2021 - 4:45 pm

Real Madrid has plans to add Houssem Aouar to their squad this summer, as it appears likely that they will lose Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard struggled to play under Zinedine Zidane and spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal.

His performance impressed the Gunners and they are now looking to sign him permanently.

That move might happen because he also seems to be out of the plans of Madrid’s current boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Todofichajes says he is now closer to leaving Madrid and they intend to find a replacement for him.

One of the midfielders they are targeting is Aoaur, who has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now.

The Frenchman currently plays for Lyon and was close to joining Arsenal last summer as well.

With two more years left on his current deal, Juve would be smart to move for him on a cut-price transfer now before he signs a new deal.

Madrid would present serious competition for the Bianconeri but if the Spaniards cannot guarantee him regular playing time, he might not want to join them.

Aouar remains one of the key players in Lyon, but he would jump at the chance to join a top club like Juve to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

