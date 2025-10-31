Real Madrid are reportedly preparing legal action against UEFA, claiming that the European governing body’s opposition to the failed European Super League caused the club to lose billions in potential revenue. The Spanish giants remain the only club still pursuing the idea of the Super League, after its collapse led to widespread criticism and a seismic rift within European football.

The Super League project, which was launched with the backing of several of Europe’s top clubs, aimed to create a breakaway competition that would rival UEFA’s Champions League. However, UEFA swiftly condemned the proposal and threatened sanctions against the participating clubs, sparking outrage among fans, players, and football authorities. The backlash forced most of the founding members to withdraw within days, leaving only a few clubs to defend the concept.

The Collapse of the Super League

Real Madrid, alongside Barcelona and Juventus, continued to advocate for the Super League long after its public rejection. The trio argued that UEFA’s structure created an unfair monopoly over European football and restricted financial growth for elite clubs. Over time, Juventus and Barcelona both withdrew from the project, leaving Real Madrid as the final club still aligned with the idea.

Following a ruling by the European Court of Justice which stated that UEFA should not hold exclusive control over the organisation of European football competitions, Madrid have reportedly moved to seek compensation. The club believes the governing body’s actions directly hindered their potential to generate significant income through the Super League.

Real Madrid’s Legal Pursuit

According to Il Bianconero, Real Madrid are preparing to file a €4 billion lawsuit against UEFA. The Spanish club claims this figure represents the revenue they would have earned had the project gone ahead, arguing that UEFA’s resistance amounted to deliberate sabotage.

While Juventus and Barcelona have now renewed their commitment to UEFA, distancing themselves from the failed venture, Real Madrid continue to maintain that the Super League was an essential step towards modernising European football’s financial model. The case, if filed, could reignite tensions between UEFA and one of the continent’s most powerful clubs, potentially reopening the debate on how European football should be governed in the future.

For now, Juventus appear to have no interest in revisiting the controversy, having reaffirmed their cooperation with UEFA and turned their focus entirely back to domestic and European competitions under the existing system.