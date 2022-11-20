It is common knowledge that Real Madrid tries to sign the best players at the World Cup after almost every edition of the competition.

They will keep an eye on the top performer in this edition and a report names a Juventus star as one man they are targeting.

Los Blancos want to sign a new striker after failing to land Kylian Mbappe last summer.

They are planning for life after Karim Benzema, who has been recently injured too often and considers Dusan Vlahovic an ideal target.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they will watch the Juventus striker at the competition and could move for him next summer.

Juve FC Says

Just like Madrid, we are one of the biggest clubs in the world, which is why Vlahovic chose to join us at the start of the year.

We cannot sell the Serbian if we are serious about becoming one of the top European sides performance-wise.

Instead, we should look to add better players to the squad to help him score more goals and fire us to trophies.

Madrid could try to offer us a huge transfer fee, which will be tempting, considering our financial situation, but we must resist that temptation.