Real Madrid’s transfer activity pushes Juventus closer to one of their players

Juventus is progressing in their bid to add Marco Asensio to their squad soon and it isn’t because they are trying very hard to get him.

Max Allegri has identified the Spaniard as one player he would love to add to his squad, and he could get him as soon as the January transfer window.

Diario Gol, via Calciomercato, says as Real Madrid edges closer to securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe, Asensio is nearing their exit door.

He is already struggling to play regularly in Madrid. Mbappe’s arrival ends his chances of seeing regular action at the club.

Juve FC Says

Juventus has been struggling for goals in this campaign and they might need an attacking reinforcement in the second half of the season to secure a top-four spot at the Allianz Stadium.

Asensio isn’t having the best of seasons partly because he is not playing often enough.

He is still one of the finest attackers in Europe and Juve would add a top-quality player to their squad if he joins them.

Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean and Dejan Kulusevski have all struggled under Allegri’s tactics this season.

If the gaffer believes Asensio will thrive under him at the Allianz Stadium, then Juve should sign the Spaniard.