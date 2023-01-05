Ivan Fresneda has been on the radar of many top European clubs this season as he develops into one of Spain’s finest full-backs.

The 18-year-old plays for Real Valladolid in La Liga, but clubs around the continent have watched him and have been impressed by the mature performances he delivers.

Juventus wants to add him to their squad as Max Allegri rebuilds and could be without Juan Cuadrado from next season.

Valladolid knows they have a top player on their hands and their manager has admitted the full-back is likely to leave the club.

Pacheta said via Calciomercato:

“Fresneda will be sold. Ivan is 18 years old and does things of one of 30. They wouldn’t buy today’s Fresneda, but what it could become in 4 years. If I owned a club I would have no doubts. I put myself in the shoes of another coach who needs a right back. Of course, I bet on Fresneda.

“If I watch the game with Real Madrid, or any other game, I see a fantastic product to buy. Furthermore, today we are inundated with statistics from all over the world and those of Fresneda are crazy. All these characteristics make me doubt that I can keep him here. I’d like to, but I know the needs of the club”.

Juve FC Says

Valladolid is a small club that needs money, so it will be hard for them to keep Fresneda if we make a move to buy him.

However, we are not his only suitors and others are planning to add him to their squad as well.

If we are serious about buying him, we must act fast and establish contact with his entourage as soon as possible.

This will give us a good head start when other clubs begin to get serious about him as well.