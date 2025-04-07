Juventus have reportedly pinpointed Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali as their main transfer target for the summer.

Around this time last year, the Bianconeri were already pursuing Teun Koopmeiners. After a long and exhausting labour, they eventually secured the Dutchman’s services, striking an agreement with Atalanta worth circa 60 million euros.

However, the 27-year-old has been enduring a forgettable campaign in Turin, and has recently lost his starting berth. The midfielder has been described as a mere imposter of the player who delighted Bergamo over the past three campaigns, and this is one of the main reasons why Juve are once again on the trail of another midfield reinforcement

According to Calciomercato, Juventus consider Tonali the missing link in the middle of the park.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri can currently rely on the physical strength of Khephren Thuram, as well as Manuel Locatelli’s leadership and Weston McKennie’s pace. However, their midfield still lacks the quality that Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz were expected to add.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

So with the two summer signings failing to deliver the goods, and Nicolo Fagioli shipped out to Fiorentina, Juve are sorely missing some technical skills in the centre, and that is why Tonali has been identified as the right choice for the role, at least according to the source.

Moreover, the report adds another reason that fueled the club’s desire to sign the former Brescia and Milan player. CM believes Tonali is a profile that any manager would appreciate, so his arrival wouldn’t depend on the identity of the next Juventus manager.

The Old Lady is currently being heavily linked with Antonio Conte. The Napoli boss would reportedly like to work with the Newcastle star, as would Igor Tudor if he were to be confirmed for next term.

However, the Italy international wouldn’t come cheap, as the Magpies splashed around 60 million euros to buy him from Milan in 2023, so a similar figure would be required, estimates the source.