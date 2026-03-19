Juventus have a long-standing interest in Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is widely expected to be on the move in the summer.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring the 24-year-old striker since his days at Bologna. His former manager, Thiago Motta, was desperate to reunite with him in Turin in the summer of 2024. However, the Red Devils prevailed in the race.

Sadly for the Dutchman, he hasn’t been able to reach the desired levels at Old Trafford. While his first season had its highs and lows, he has been left starved of playing time this term, especially since the arrival of Michael Carrick in mid-January.

Joshua Zirzkee destined to leave Man United this summer

According to recent reports from Italy and England, Zirkzee is destined to leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and Serie A appears to be his most plausible destination.

The Daily Briefing identify Juventus, Milan, and Napoli as his three main suitors in the Italian peninsula.

JuventusNews24 journalist Paolo Rossi highlights the four reasons that render Zirkzee an appealing profile for the Bianconeri, as well as his other admirers.

Why Juventus remain fans of Zirkzee

First, the Netherlands international is an unconventional striker. Instead of waiting for the ball to reach him in the box, he often drops back to help in the buildup. His constant movement doesn’t deprive the defenders of a reference point.

The second reason is the player’s breathtaking technique, as he can easily control the ball with his elegant touch, and is able to move nimbly despite his large frame.

The third reason on the list is Zirkzee’s high work rate and his willingness to sacrifice himself for the team.

Finally, the former Bologna star is a competent finisher, as he proved during his time at the Renato Dall’Ara. Although he likes to drop deep, he would always charge forward to get on the end of a promising cross or capitalise on the spaces left at the back.