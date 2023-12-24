Juventus are reportedly not at risk despite the launching of a new inquiry concerning the club’s financial statements from 2022.

The Bianconeri have become synonymous with never-ending investigations and legal troubles.

The club was slapped with a 10-point penalty last season at the end of a lengthy trial regarding capital gains recorded in allegedly illegal manners.

The management also reached a settlement with the prosecutors over a separate investigation concerning salary maneuvers dating back to 2020 and 2021.

On Saturday, it was announced that Roma’s public prosecution office has launched a new inquiry over the club’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

This has certainly been concerning news for the club’s supporters who have become accustomed to all sorts of punishments.

Nevertheless, Juventus fans can breathe a sigh of relief, at least depending on what Tuttosport is reporting.

As the Turin-based newspaper (via JuventusNews24) reveals, the investigation will revolve around salary adjustments, transactions and buy-back agreements.

However, Juventus as an entity is not under investigation. So as things stand at the moment, the club doesn’t risk sporting sanctions.

The source expects the investigation to last until March. Afterwards, the prosecutors will decide whether to file charges and send defendants to trial or close the file.