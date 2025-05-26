BOLOGNA, ITALY - MAY 04: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus gestures during the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on May 04, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

After the Venezia contest, Juventus coach Igor Tudor stunned the fans, and perhaps even the hierarchy, by revealing his plans.

The Bianconeri managed to overcome the gritty Lagunari to prevail in a back-and-forth contest that was eventually settled by Manuel Locatelli’s spot-kick.

The 3-2 victory ensured that Juve maintained their fourth place in the Serie A table, consequently qualifying for the Champions League.

Juventus secure Champions League football

Tudor managed to achieve the objective for which he was brought when the club decided to sack Thiago Motta in March amidst a series of horrific results. The Croatian did so by registering five wins, three draws and one defeat in his nine games in charge.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old is still unlikely to earn a permanent role, as the management is determined to appoint Antonio Conte.

But while the initial plan was to keep Tudor until the Club World Cup before the arrival of the Lecce native in July, the Croatian is threatening to disrupt it.

Igor Tudor sets condition to remain for Club World Cup

After celebrating Champions League qualification with his players, Tudor insisted that his future will be revealed soon, revealing he doesn’t intend to dwell until the World Cup if he isn’t handed the permanent job.

“I can’t say anything; we’ll talk and decide soon,” said Tudor in a post-match press conference with Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia)

“We were all focused on the end of the season, all the games. I didn’t even want to talk about this. Now we have the Club World Cup, but all this will be solved before that.

“It would not be a good idea to go there without a decision, or to make a decision [to change] but still go there with the same coach. It would not be serious for the club or the coach.”

Therefore, it remains to be seen how the club will react, and if they will try to accelerate Conte’s arrival so he can take charge of the World Cup campaign or perhaps appoint yet another caretaker coach.