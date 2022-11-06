Recalling Cuadrado’s most memorable outings against Inter

For one reason or another, Juan Cuadrado has always acted as a protagonist in the Old Lady’s recent triumphs in the Derby d’Italia.

According to ilBianconero, the Colombian scored more goals against Inter than any other club.

La Vespa found the back of the net against the Old Lady’s arch rivals on five occasions, including two penalties won and successfully converted.

The source also recalls the 34-year-old three most famous outings in the Derby d’Italia.

The first is in February 2017, when the winger’s phenomenal goal proved to be the lone difference between the two teams. The veteran fired a missile that left Samir Handanovic with absolutely no chance.

In April 2018, Juventus produced an incredible late comeback to beat their rivals 3-2 and restore their advantage in a tight Scudetto race against Napoli. While Gonzalo Higuain ultimately delivered the winner, it was Cuadrado who snatched the crucial equalizer, although it was registered as an own goal by Milan Skriniar.

Finally, the Colombian produced another heroic display against Inter in May 2021, when the Bianconeri desperately needed a win to maintain their hopes of finishing fourth. Cuadrado led the charge by scoring a brace in another memorable 3-2 victory, including a decisive winner from the spot.

So let’s hope that Panita adds one more happy memory to the archives this evening.