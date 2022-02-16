Recalling five great derby victories for Juventus at the Allianz Stadium

This Friday, Juventus will host Torino in the famous Derby della Mole.

As we all know, the Bianconeri had the upper hand over their crosstown rivals during the last decade.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s official website decided to recall five happy moments from the two club’s encounters inside the Allianz Stadium.

The first meeting at the new venue took place in December 2012, and Antonio Conte’s men swept their rivals aside with a brace from Claudio Marchisio and a third goal from Sebastian Giovinco.

In February 2014, it was a lone strike from Carlos Tevez that decided the derby. The Argentine enjoyed the moment with a rarely-seen trumpet celebration.

We all remember Andrea Pirlo’s last-second winner in 2014/2015, but Juan Cuadrado managed to replicate it a year later. The win turned out to be an incredibly significant one for Juve’s campaign, as it launched a long winning run. This allowed Max Allegri’s men to make a stunning comeback from midtable to secure their 5th straight Scudetto.

Following the restart of football in 2020, nothing was the same in the post-pandemic world. Nevertheless, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in just three minutes, paving the way for Juventus to earn a routine 4-1 over their rivals.

Finally, last season’s edition witnessed another dramatic win for the Old Lady. Torino had taken the lead through N’Koulou, but Weston McKennie brought Juventus back on level terms in the 77th minute, while Leonardo Bonucci grabbed a winner just before the 90th minute mark. Juan Cuadrado produced the assist on both occasions.