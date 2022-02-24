Recalling five memories form past Empoli-Juventus encounters

On Saturday, Juventus will be eager to return to the win columns following a series of draws.

However, the opponent won’t be an easy one, as Empoli are enjoying a brilliant campaign following their promotion to Serie A last season.

In fact, the Tuscans have beaten the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium earlier this season.

However, Juve’s official website recalled five happy memories from the past encounters at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

We start from the 2002/03 season, when Alessandro Del Piero secured a 2-0 win with a brace of his own.

Alvaro Morata should be present on the pitch this Saturday, and will try replicate his performance form the 2014/15 season when he decided the match (2-0) in the Old Lady’s favor.

A year later, it was Paulo Dybala who led the Bianconeri towards a 3-1 victory with a remarkable display.

In October 2016, the match remained balanced until the 65th minute, when La Joya put Juventus in lead. Few minutes later, his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain knocked the hosts out with two goals of his own, ending the match 3-0.

In the last meeting between the two clubs at the Castellani, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who overturned the result upside down. Empoli took the lead through Francesco Caputo, but the Portuguese equalized from the spot and then scored with winner with a vicious long-range strike.