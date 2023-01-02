Recalling the most interesting ten moments for Juventus in 2022

For Juventus fans, 2022 won’t be remembered fondly. Between poor results on the pitch to financial and legal crisis, the Bianconeri ended the year without a single trophy for the first time in eleven years.

In his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giovanni Albanese recalls the ten most interesting moments for the Bianconeri throughout the course of the year.

Sadly, two entries featured disappointing defeats against Inter, one in the Italian Super Cup and another in the Coppa Italia final. But it between them, the Old Lady was at the center of attention at the end of January when the management pulled off a stunning coup in the form of Dusan Vlahovic.

At the end of the previous campaign, Juventus bid Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala farewell in what was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the year.

Then came the excitement of the summer transfer market. In July, Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba made their arrivals to the club almost concurrently, much to the delight of the supporters. Moreover, the Bianconeri sold Matthijs de Ligt before stunningly overtaking Inter in the race for Gleison Bremer in what was an eventful 24 hours.

Nonetheless, the excitement soon turned into distress following Pogba’s meniscus injury and his disastrous treatment course.

Albanese also pinpoints Fabio Miretti’s inclusion in the starting lineup against Paris Saint-Germain as the beginning of a youth uprising at the club. On the other hand, the defeat against Maccabi Haifa was arguably the club’s lowest point during Andrea Agnelli’s era.

Speaking of the former president, the last interesting moment of the year belongs to him, due to his shocking resignation on November 28 which signaled the end of an era for Juventus.