Juventus’ January signing, Alberto Costa, is set to make his debut when the Bianconeri face Empoli in the Coppa Italia. The match presents an opportunity for the defender to get his first minutes for the club, as Juve deals with a growing crisis in defence. With up to five defenders currently unavailable for selection, manager Thiago Motta has been forced to look for alternatives.

Juventus are determined to win the Italian Cup this season, especially after their early exit from the Champions League. With only two trophies left to compete for, the Coppa Italia has become a major target for the club. While they are not currently among the favourites for the Serie A title, they could emerge as contenders if the teams above them continue to drop points and they manage to string together a strong run of results.

For Motta, securing silverware and finishing inside the top four would be an ideal way to cap off his first season in charge. That makes the Empoli clash an important fixture, as Juventus will be eager to avoid an early exit from the competition.

According to Football Italia, Juve’s injury struggles have opened the door for Costa to make his debut sooner than expected. While he may not be in the starting XI, the report suggests that he is likely to feature at some point during the match, meaning a substitute appearance is on the cards.

Costa has joined one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will need to prove himself quickly if he hopes to secure regular game time. His performances will be closely watched, as Juventus fans and coaches alike will be eager to see whether he can rise to the challenge. If he delivers a strong display, it could mark the beginning of a key role for him in the squad, especially given the team’s current defensive shortages.

With Juve desperate for defensive reinforcements, this could be a defining moment for Costa to establish himself and contribute to the club’s push for silverware.