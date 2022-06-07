Genoa is looking to get back to Serie A as quickly as possible after their relegation from the Italian top-flight at the end of the just-concluded campaign.

The Griffin were one of Serie A’s oldest clubs, but they have to begin their campaign in the second division next season and they want to bounce back immediately.

To achieve this, they need to bolster their squad with some of the finest players around the country and they are now targeting three youngsters from Juve.

Calciomercato says they want to sign Filippo Ranocchia, Nicolò Fagioli and Radu Dragusin on loan for the next campaign.

These players were on loan at different teams in Italy in the just-concluded season.

They did well, but they will still struggle to play for the Bianconeri senior team and Genoa now hopes the promise of more regular playing time will help them sign each player.

Juve FC Says

The trio will likely be sent out on loan again in this campaign if they will play regularly.

This is because Max Allegri’s team needs to win trophies in the next season and they cannot afford to give chances to too many youngsters.

As long as Genoa can guarantee their playing chances, it makes sense to allow them to join them.