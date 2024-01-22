Juventus might resort to Federico Bernadeschi as Federico Chiesa continues to struggle with physical problems.

At the start of the season, Chiesa cemented himself as the club’s Bona Fide talisman. He consistently found the back of the net while making his contributions felt all over the pitch.

However, the 26-year-old hasn’t been able to put together a consistent run in recent weeks due to recurring physical problems.

The Italian returned to action last Tuesday against Sassuolo, only to miss the weekend’s trip to Lecce.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Chiesa has fully recovered from the ACL injury sustained in January 2022. However, he’s currently dealing with bone edema that has been derailing his momentum.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the management could turn to the market to bolster Max Allegri’s attacking ranks.

As we all know by now, Moise Kean is on the verge of finalizing his transfer to Atletico Madrid. This could leave the manager short-handed in attack if Chiesa fails to overcome his current issues rather swiftly.

Therefore, the source claims that Bernardeschi’s return remains on the cards.

The 29-year-old has announced his availability and would vigorously jump at the opportunity to return to the club on a six-month loan deal.

As the report explains, the Toronto FC star could be the right addition to the squad for several reasons, including his tactical versatility, relatively low wages and familiarity with the atmosphere.

Bernardeschi spent five years at Juventus before making the switch to Major League Soccer on a free transfer in July 2022.