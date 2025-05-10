Pierre Kalulu was sent off during Juventus’ match against Lazio this evening, and the consequences of his dismissal could prove costly for the Bianconeri as they fight to secure a Champions League place.

Kalulu Faces Suspension Blow

Discipline has become a pressing concern for Juventus as they navigate the crucial final stages of the season. Kalulu’s red card comes just after Kenan Yildiz’s two-match suspension, and it could not have come at a worse time for a team needing consistency and focus. Juve needed all their key men available for the match against Lazio, yet they lost Kalulu due to an incident that many feel was avoidable.

Although there is an argument that Kalulu was unlucky, the act for which he was dismissed was unnecessary. The referee did not spot the offence in real-time, but VAR provided a clearer angle that led to the sending off. Juventus are now facing the possibility of losing Kalulu for the remaining games of the campaign.

With Nicolo Savona already banned from the next match due to yellow card accumulation, Juve could be without two important players as they aim to finish the season strongly.

Marelli Weighs In

Luca Marelli, a respected referee analyst, explained the situation clearly and highlighted the serious nature of the offence. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“It’s a gesture that has nothing to do with the game, at first I said that there would be no intervention by the VAR because the violence was not perceived. The shot that clarifies everything, from above, is completely different from the first replays, and you can clearly see that Kalulu hits the opponent with a slap in the neck, who is now far away. One detail: let’s remember that Yildiz was suspended for two games for violent conduct, this foul could cost Kalulu the end of the championship”.

Juve now need to win both of their remaining fixtures and hope Roma fail to win theirs. With Kalulu and Savona unavailable, that task has just become a lot harder.