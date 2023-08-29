Bologna could have potentially led 2-0 against Juventus if a penalty appeal had been acknowledged either by the referee or through VAR.

In a tense weekend match, Juve faced off against Thiago Motta’s Bologna side, aiming to secure two victories in two league games at the start of their season. Backed by a supportive home crowd, a multitude of white and black-clad fans gathered at the Allianz Stadium to cheer for the Bianconeri.

Despite the strong fan presence, Bologna came prepared and managed to take the lead during the game. Juventus faced a challenging situation but eventually managed to level the score with a goal from Dusan Vlahovic in the second half.

However, a significant point of contention arose from the decision not to grant Bologna a penalty opportunity when they were leading 1-0. This choice has sparked a considerable amount of controversy.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, the Italian Football Referees Association (AIA) expressed frustration with referee Marco Di Bello for certain decisions made during the match.

The report claims he initially told the Bologna bench, “it’s not a foul because they both came together at the same time.”

However, at the end of the game, he told their directors he did not give the penalty, “Because I didn’t give the one on Chiesa.”

Juve FC Says

This game certainly had its own share of controversy, but that is not the first or only game to be controversial in nature and we have to move on from it for now.