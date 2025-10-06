Former Serie A referee Luca Marelli raises doubt over the penalty kick that was awarded to Milan against Juventus on Sunday.

The two rivals clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium in what was one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A campaign, especially with Max Allegri making his return to Turin as an opponent for the first time in 12 years.

However, it turned out to be a cagey affair that ended in a disappointing stalemate.

Juventus & Milan share the spoils

Although the contest ended goalless, Milan had several chances to break the deadlock, no more so than the spot-kick that Marco Guida awarded them in the second half.

It all stemmed from a clever long ball from Luka Modric, who picked up Santi Gimenez’s run to the box.

While the ball was sailing in his direction, the Mexican striker was involved in a tussle inside the box with Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly, before going to the ground.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

The referee immediately pointed towards the spot, and the VAR was happy with the decision, choosing not to intervene.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, Christian Pulisic’s abysmal delivery took them off the hook.

Nevertheless, many Juventus supporters were still livid with the decision, considering it a harsh call, since Kelly didn’t commit a clear violation.

Luca Marelli has doubts over Milan penalty against Juventus

For his part, Marelli resonates with the black-and-white fanbase, noting that the English defender didn’t clip Gimenez.

“There was contact, but I’m having a hard time understanding if there was a violation,” said the reputable former referee during his post-match appearance on DAZN via IlBianconero.

“Guida assessed it while being in an excellent position. Kelly’s arms may have been involved, but there was no contact between the legs.

“Dismissal? It can’t constitute a red card because Gimenez didn’t have possession.”

This isn’t the first time this season that questionable decisions have gone against Juventus. Igor Tudor was left fuming following two grave errors committed against his team in the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona.