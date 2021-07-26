De Ligt
“Refreshed” De Ligt sends a message as he nears Juventus return

July 26, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the players returning to Juventus this week following his involvement with the Dutch national team at Euro 2020.

The Juventus centre-back will look to play an important role in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad in the 2021/2022 season.

He joined them in 2019 from Ajax and remains one of the highest-rated centre-backs in the world.

He was given an extended break because of his participation at the Euros and has now delivered a message as he returns to Turin.

He posted an image of himself on Instagram last night with his stunning partner, Annekee Molenaar.

In the post, he included a caption that showed that he has had a delightful break from the game and is now refreshed enough to get going in the new campaign.

He captioned it: “Had an amazing holiday with my loved ones! ️ Refreshed and ready for the start of the new season!! ”

Last season was a tough one for Juve, but their players will hope to make the most of the next one and get back to the top of Serie A by the time the campaign finishes.

If Giorgio Chiellini signs a new contract, De Ligt will probably spend the season still behind the veteran and Leonardo Bonucci.

