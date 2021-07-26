“Refreshed” De Ligt sends a message as he nears Juventus return

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the players returning to Juventus this week following his involvement with the Dutch national team at Euro 2020.

The Juventus centre-back will look to play an important role in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad in the 2021/2022 season.

He joined them in 2019 from Ajax and remains one of the highest-rated centre-backs in the world.

He was given an extended break because of his participation at the Euros and has now delivered a message as he returns to Turin.

He posted an image of himself on Instagram last night with his stunning partner, Annekee Molenaar.

In the post, he included a caption that showed that he has had a delightful break from the game and is now refreshed enough to get going in the new campaign.

He captioned it: “Had an amazing holiday with my loved ones! ❤️ Refreshed and ready for the start of the new season!! ”

Last season was a tough one for Juve, but their players will hope to make the most of the next one and get back to the top of Serie A by the time the campaign finishes.

If Giorgio Chiellini signs a new contract, De Ligt will probably spend the season still behind the veteran and Leonardo Bonucci.