Reggiana gets serious about signing Juventus youngster

Reggiana has expressed keen interest in securing the services of Juventus’ young talent, Tommaso Barbieri, and is considering a potential loan deal in the current transfer window.

Although Barbieri has garnered some experience with the Juventus first team, he is not yet at a stage where he can establish himself as a regular contributor to their squad.

Juventus is open to further developing the young wing-back by allowing him to train alongside their established stars. However, they also recognise that Barbieri’s growth and progress could be accelerated through a loan spell elsewhere.

This has piqued the interest of other clubs, and according to reports from Corriere dello Sport via Tuttojuve, Reggiana is particularly eager to acquire Barbieri’s services. The club’s Sporting Director is reportedly prepared to initiate negotiations with Juventus and is willing to assure the Bianconeri that the youngster will receive ample playing time with their squad.

Juve FC Says

Barbieri is one player we can be sure will turn into a first-team regular if he works hard and meets our expectations.

The defender has shown he can hold his own in our first team and will get even better if he leaves the club on loan.

Reggiana must commit to fielding him often and we should be open to other clubs taking him on loan because a loan to a Serie A side would be better.