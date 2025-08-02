With their rivals already well into pre-season preparations, Juventus fans were eager to assess their team’s readiness ahead of the new campaign. Having rested for several weeks due to their participation in the Club World Cup, the Bianconeri returned to action with limited time remaining before the season begins. Reggiana, a Serie B side, were chosen as their first opponents in what was expected to be a useful test of fitness and form.

The match began with both teams seeking an early advantage, but Juventus showed signs of rustiness, a likely consequence of their extended break. Reggiana capitalised on this, with Natan Girma opening the scoring in the 22nd minute. It was not the start Juventus had envisioned, but they responded quickly through Francisco Conceição, who finished a move assisted by Jonathan David.

Juventus Struggle to Maintain Momentum

David’s involvement in the equaliser was a positive moment, although fans would have hoped to see him on the scoresheet himself. With the team’s level at half-time, head coach Igor Tudor opted to make ten substitutions at the break, a decision aimed at offering opportunities to more members of the squad and increasing match sharpness.

The change had an immediate effect, as Dusan Vlahović found the net shortly after the restart to give Juventus a 2–1 lead. At that point, it seemed the Bianconeri might take control of the match. However, Reggiana refused to allow the game to slip away and continued to press forward with intent.

Late Equaliser Denies Juve a Winning Start

Their persistence paid off late in the match when Cedric Gondo struck to bring the scores level once again, catching Juventus off guard and denying them a comfortable start to pre-season. Despite having 18 minutes remaining to restore their advantage, Juventus were unable to find a winning goal.

The match concluded in a 2–2 draw, offering mixed signals about the team’s current form. While there were encouraging signs in attack, the game also highlighted the need for improved defensive organisation and match rhythm. With the new season approaching rapidly, Juventus will aim to build momentum in their upcoming fixtures.