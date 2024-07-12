Alessandro Sersanti is set to spend this season on loan at Reggiana as he continues his development.

The 22-year-old currently plays for the Juventus Next Gen team and has been striving to break into the Bianconeri’s first team.

While Juventus is pleased with his progress and believes he has a promising future, they feel he is not yet ready for consistent first-team action.

Sersanti had the opportunity to train with the senior squad for several weeks under Max Allegri, but it’s uncertain if he will receive similar opportunities under Thiago Motta.

Recognising the importance of regular playing time for his development, Juventus has decided that a loan spell is the best next step for Sersanti.

According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus has agreed to loan him to Reggiana for the upcoming season.

The Bianconeri are optimistic about this move as it ensures Sersanti will have ample opportunities to gain valuable game experience, which is crucial for his career progression.

Juve FC Says

Alessandro Sersanti is one of our system’s finest talents, and we expect him to do well on loan at Reggiana.

That could help him make a case for joining our first team next season or for a move to a Serie A club.