Juventus has completed the sale of Diego Stramaccioni to Reggiana, a transaction that includes the provision for the defender to remain on loan with Juventus’ Next Gen team for the remainder of the season.

Aged 23, Stramaccioni stands out as a prominent member of the Bianconeri youth setup, demonstrating his capabilities and pressing for an opportunity in the first team. Despite Max Allegri’s recent trend of promoting young talents to the senior squad, Stramaccioni, at his age, recognises the importance of securing regular playing time to foster the development of his senior career.

In line with his aspirations, Juventus has not impeded his departure, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that an agreement has been reached between both clubs. Stramaccioni will spend the remainder of the current season on loan with the Next Gen side before officially making the move to Reggiana in Serie B during the summer.

Juve FC Says

At 23, we can all understand why Diego Stramaccioni wants to leave and join a senior team.

We wish him the best, and he can work his way into a Serie A transfer if he is one of the best players in the second division.