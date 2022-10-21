Reichart gives more details about the changes to the Super League

The CEO of A22 Sports Management, the company working on the European Super League, Bernd Reichart, has revealed more about the competition, which will relaunch soon.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the clubs who continue to back the emergence of the contest even though the other nine original protagonists have since renounced their support.

These three clubs believe it is time to break the monopoly of UEFA in European football and will not give up even though their first attempt last year failed.

Reichart has just been appointed to his position and has recently interviewed and answered questions on the idea.

He explains, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There is an idea of ​​ours, which is based on an open tournament, with relegations and promotions, which can be more attractive to the public, more engaging and better to be spent globally. But we are here to listen, to analyze everyone’s ideas and not to impose a format, but to build it together.”

Juve FC Says

We continue to support the Super League partly because Andrea Agnelli has lost so much in UEFA to give up on the idea now.

The only way is forward for the three clubs; they must fight in all areas they can to ensure it succeeds.

However, getting fans to accept the competition would be much more complicated than they think after the anti-competition format they revealed last year.