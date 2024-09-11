Manuel Locatelli was not included in the Italy squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers and has rarely been considered for the national team since Luciano Spalletti took over as manager.

Under Roberto Mancini, Locatelli was one of the team’s standout players and played a pivotal role in their Euro 2020 success.

His impressive form at the time earned him a move to Juventus, but he appeared to regress under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri were not a strong ball-playing team under Allegri, and Locatelli was one of the players who underperformed during his tenure.

However, he has shown improvement under Thiago Motta and is now expected to rejoin the Italy squad.

Although he wasn’t called up for the September international break, a Football Italia report claims that Spalletti will likely call him up for the October international fixtures.

Locatelli is expected to join Federico Chiesa and Nicolò Barella, two other stars who missed out on Italy’s most recent matches.

Locatelli did not progress in his career under Allegri and we can understand why he was not considered for action for Italy.

However, the midfielder has looked far better in this campaign, and he deserves another chance to play for his national team.