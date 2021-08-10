Release clause causing the latest issue in Dybala’s contract negotiations

Negotiations between Juventus and Paulo Dybala over a new deal have taken too long, yet there is still no agreement.

The Argentinian and the club look willing to continue their relationship beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of the upcoming campaign.

His contract dispute with the club has been centered around his salary before now.

The attacker is looking for a major upgrade in his earnings, but Juventus is struggling to meet that amount.

Both the club and the attacker are hopeful of reaching a middle ground on that soon.

Calciomercato is reporting that there is also a release clause to be sorted out by both parties.

The report claims that his agent, Jorge Antun, would love to insert a release clause of between 40m and 50m euros into his next contract.

However, Juve feels that the fee is too small for a player of his calibre and they want the release clause to be at least 70m euros.

This would be a subject of serious discussion when both parties meet again.

Dybala struggled to stay fit last season and he has already suffered a setback in this preseason.

The attacker will hope he can get over his injury problems fast enough to become a key player at the club in the upcoming campaign.