Juventus faces a vital summer at the end of this season as they are expected to lose a number of players who will be free agents.

The club must also decide on the future of some loanees, who they must keep or allow to return to their parent club based on how they have performed.

In this article, we consider players they should keep and those they must release based on their performance in the first half of the season.

Players to Keep

Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot has had a fantastic season and is probably the best player at the club at the moment. So if there is any chance for Juve to keep him, they must make it happen.

Arkadiusz Milik

Milik has been one of the finest Juve players this season. If the Pole keeps scoring in the second half, the club should make his loan move permanent.

Moise Kean

Kean is beginning to reach his best form just when we need to decide whether to keep or return him to Everton. He is still young and should be kept because he has room for improvement.

Angel di Maria

Di Maria has been terrific for Juve and showed at the World Cup that he can be a decisive player. If he agrees to an extension, we must keep him.

Player to release

Alex Sandro

Sandro has been on a downward spiral at the club even though he did well for Brazil at the World Cup. Handing him a contract extension does not make sense.

Juan Cuadrado

Cuadrado did well last season, and it seemed he would keep delivering top performances for us. However, age is now catching up to him. He must go.

Leandro Paredes

Paredes was expected to be our midfield lynchpin as Paul Pogba is sidelined. Still, he has failed to deliver, and the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli have done better. So there is no need to make his loan move permanent.