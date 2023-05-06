Relegation will help Juventus sign coveted target for a small fee

Juventus remains keen on Ivan Fresneda and his present employers Real Valladolid know of their interest and that of other clubs.

The Spaniard has emerged as the latest top talent from his country and continues to display solid performances when he steps on the pitch for his side.

Fresneda is being eyed by top clubs and a 40m euros release clause protects Valladolid.

Even if they do not demand it to be paid, they could ask for an amount close to that.

However, their safety in La Liga is not guaranteed yet, as they occasionally flirt with the relegation zone in Spain

A report on Tuttojuve reveals if they are relegated from the Spanish top flight, Fresneda’s price will drop significantly, paving the way for Juve to buy him on a cheap.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is a decent talent who could develop further on our books if he moves to Turin.

At 18, he is already much more mature than most of our Next Gen talents, so he can move straight to our first team if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the competition for his signature is serious and several clubs would be keen to ensure they win the race as well.