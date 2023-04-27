di maria
Club News

“Remains a ghost,” Italian media rate Di Maria’s display against Inter Milan

April 27, 2023 - 2:30 pm

Angel di Maria has often been the main man for Juventus in different competitions this season, but the Argentinian was missing when needed by the Black and Whites against Inter Milan.

Di Maria is arguably the main reason Juve has reached the semi-final of the Europa League, but they also need him to be in good shape when they face domestic opponents.

He could not help the Bianconeri to beat Inter Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final yesterday and several Italian media outlets rated him poorly.

Tuttomercatoweb curated some of the ratings, with La Gazzetta dello Sport rating him 4.5/10.

Sports Courier gave him a 5/10 and added: “Free to take the position and follow his inspiration, so he ends up also conditioning his companions that his movements must be adapted. Shooting on the right wing, but remains a ghost.”

Other ratings came from TMW (5), Tuttosport (5.5) and Tuttojuve (5).

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has so often been a key player for us in this campaign, but he was not helpful against Inter.

We cannot blame him for his poor performance because the entire team had a shocker and collectively has to do better when they step on the pitch again.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Barco

Juventus is ready to fly to Argentina for their transfer target

April 27, 2023
uefa

UEFA warns about stricter Financial Fair Play rules

April 27, 2023
Frattesi

Juventus refuse to meet Sassuolo’s asking price for Frattesi

April 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.