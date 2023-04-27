“Remains a ghost,” Italian media rate Di Maria’s display against Inter Milan

Angel di Maria has often been the main man for Juventus in different competitions this season, but the Argentinian was missing when needed by the Black and Whites against Inter Milan.

Di Maria is arguably the main reason Juve has reached the semi-final of the Europa League, but they also need him to be in good shape when they face domestic opponents.

He could not help the Bianconeri to beat Inter Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final yesterday and several Italian media outlets rated him poorly.

Tuttomercatoweb curated some of the ratings, with La Gazzetta dello Sport rating him 4.5/10.

Sports Courier gave him a 5/10 and added: “Free to take the position and follow his inspiration, so he ends up also conditioning his companions that his movements must be adapted. Shooting on the right wing, but remains a ghost.”

Other ratings came from TMW (5), Tuttosport (5.5) and Tuttojuve (5).

Di Maria has so often been a key player for us in this campaign, but he was not helpful against Inter.

We cannot blame him for his poor performance because the entire team had a shocker and collectively has to do better when they step on the pitch again.