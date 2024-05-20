Where does one start with this game? It was definitely a game of two halves that showcased both the good and bad sides of Juventus.

Bologna came out of the starting blocks at breakneck speed, scoring two goals within the first eleven minutes.

Thiago Motta has done a brilliant job with Bologna, and it took his men just two minutes to find the back of the net, courtesy of Riccardo Calafiori. This was followed just nine minutes later by a goal from Santiago Castro, leaving Juve completely shell-shocked.

Bologna went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead, and at least Juve had managed to stabilize the situation—or so we thought.

Just eight minutes after the halftime break, Juventus found themselves three goals down, thanks to another goal from Juve target Calafiori.

It was starting to look like a case of how many goals Bologna would score.

However, Paolo Montero’s men burst into life with three goals in a crazy eight-minute spell, starting in the 76th minute with a goal from Federico Chiesa. Seven minutes later, Arkadiusz Milik smashed the ball in, and Juventus was very much back in the game at 3-2.

That scoreline lasted just one minute before Kenan Yildiz got his name on the scoresheet to make it 3-3.

Juventus were now in the ascendency, but time ran out for Montero’s men, and the game ended in a draw.

This was a remarkable comeback from the lads. Some will argue they should never have gone three goals down in the first place, and they are right to think that. However, that should not take away from the character and perseverance the team showed.

Not many sides come back from three goals down away from home against a team higher than them in the league, just days after losing their manager.