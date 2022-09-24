“Reminds me a lot of Nedved” Juventus youngster compared to club legend

Former Juventus man Claudio Marchisio has named the emergence of Fabio Miretti as a major positive for the club this season and compares the youngster to Pavel Nedved.

Miretti broke into the first team at the end of last term, and he has remained on the team in this campaign.

The youngster is becoming one of the club’s principal men in midfield, and Max Allegri trusts him undoubtedly.

With the Bianconeri struggling in his position, just like last season, he has been a shining light in the team.

Although the team continues to underperform, it is hard to blame him for not playing well in a game.

Marchisio is delighted to see him in midfield and says via Calciomercato:

“News is Miretti, boy ready and of quality. He is carefree, maybe that’s why he gave something in the middle of the field. He reminds me a lot of Nedved. Of course he has to go a long way to get to Pavel’s levels. But it is good news that he has come out as a great talent from the Juventus Youth Sector.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti has been a breath of fresh air in the last year, and it seems we are witnessing the start to the career of a club legend.

At 19, he is already a key fixture in the current team, and he will keep playing if Allegri remains the club’s manager.

Hopefully, he can stay focused and develop into a top player.